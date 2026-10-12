Leasing Firm’s New Jet Orders Estimated at $46B

The intense demand for new commercial aircraft is having a multiplier effect for Boeing and Airbus, as each OEM has drawn dozens of new firm orders from aircraft leasing giant Avalon. Specifically, the 250 new aircraft comprises 140 Boeing 737 MAX jets, 75 Airbus A320neos, and 35 A330neos.

The bookings are also an example of customers splitting orders between the two suppliers in order to secure their deliveries in the face of heavy production demands. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Air India are more recent examples of this strategy.

For Avalon, the combination of orders has an estimated value of $46.4 billion, though if the 100 options that the customer also secured are fully subscribed the estimated value would rise to $62.8 billion.

"We continue to see strong demand for new aircraft, and this order further strengthens our long-term delivery pipeline,” according to Avalon CEO Andy Cronin. “This positions us to support our airline customers' fleet growth and replacement requirements well into the next decade.”

Avalon is a Dublin-based “aviation finance company” that purchases aircraft directly from OEMs and leases them to carriers, functioning as a financial and asset middleman, to approximately 138 airlines, in 60 countries.

The selection of narrow-body and widebody aircraft in the order indicates Avalon’s estimation that future demand will be widespread. And both Boeing and Airbus are holding vast order backlogs for new aircraft, 6,156 for Boeing and over 9,200 for Airbus, across all product categories, stretching their delivery schedules well into the next decade.

For the current year, Boeing has logged new orders for about 500 new jets, and Airbus has tallied new orders for almost 1,160 new aircraft.

Boeing as not confirmed the order from Avalon, but Airbus EVP for Commercial Aircraft, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, called it “another demonstration of the strong demand for the A330neo and A320neo from the lessor community, who clearly value the broad market appeal and flexibility these two products offer in the market space, from domestic to regional, to long haul routes.”