Raytheon to Start Producing New Interceptor Missiles

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency placed an eight-year contract with a potential total value of $6.3 billion with Raytheon Corp., to manufacture and assemble complete Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptor "all-up-rounds" - meaning fully built, integrated missiles ready to be loaded into launchers.

The multi-year award is designed to lock in the manufacturing capacity over an extended period, allowing Raytheon to begin work and incur costs before final contract terms and pricing are fully negotiated. But, as an undefinitized contract it does not establish delivery totals or schedules.

The Pentagon has been busily assigning long-term contracts for missile systems across multiple contractors and platforms, working to build inventories and to establish new defense capabilities.

"This award underscores Raytheon's commitment to increasing production of critical munitions, ensuring our customers have the defensive capabilities they need, when they need them," stated Raytheon president Phil Jasper.

The SM-3 Block IB is an outer-atmosphere, “hit-to-kill” missile used for ship- or shore-launched response to incoming ballistic threats, mainly from Aegis-equipped warships and Aegis onshore sites. Although the Standard Missile-3 Block IB is based on the previous SM-3 Block IA, with the same structural dimensions and baseline performance metrics, the new version has upgraded seeker technology, maneuverability, and target discrimination capabilities.

The SM-3 uses an advanced two-color infrared seeker and a throttleable divert and attitude control system (TDACS) to crash directly into and destroy incoming short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles outside Earth's atmosphere.

SM-3 Block IB interceptors have a range of up to 745 miles (900–1,200 km) at speeds near 3 km/sec, engaging targets at altitudes up to 311 miles (500 km) outside Earth's atmosphere.

"SM-3 Block IB has proven its relevance in combat and this contract helps ensure we can replenish inventories and keep pace with the evolving threats the U.S. Navy, MDA and their partners face around the world," according to Jasper.

The Pentagon announcement noted the contract was awarded directly to Raytheon, not presented for open bidding. Raytheon is the developer and OEM for the SM-3 platform. Some critical components of the system are manufactured by Boeing, which recently drew a multibillion-dollar, multiyear contract from Lockheed for seeker devices for Patriot missiles.

Production will be centered at Raytheon's primary missile manufacturing operation in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala.