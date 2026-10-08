Asian Carrier has an $8B Expansion Project

"As the national flag carrier, we remain committed to developing Biman's network and capabilities in a manner that responds to the connectivity needs of the people of Bangladesh, our expatriate community, business, and tourism,” stated Rumee A Hossain, chairman.

Biman has placed two contracts with Boeing this year. In April it ordered eight 787-10s, two 787-9s, and four 737-8 MAX jets. At the end of September, it ordered five 787-10s and six 737-8 MAX jets for a total of 15 widebody 787 Dreamliners and 10 737 MAX-8 narrow-body aircraft with an unofficial total value of $6.4 billion.

This week Biman ordered 10 aircraft from Airbus - four widebody A350-900s and six narrow-body A321neos - with an unofficial value over $2 billion.

Both Airbus and Boeing have projected expansive growth in commercial aircraft demand from Asia, up to 45% of all new global aircraft deliveries through the next 20 years, largely in China and India but in other nations too. Urban expansion into hundreds of growing small-to-midsize cities across Asia are driving demand for single-aisle aircraft, and tourism and business demand are prompting airlines to increase intercontinental services. Boeing's outlook projects that the combined fleet of airlines serving the Asia-Pacific region will more than double over the next 20 years.