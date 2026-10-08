Asian Carrier has an $8B Expansion Project

A South Asian airline with ambitious expansion plans has booked orders for 35 new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, both widebody and narrow-body jets, in orders valued at approximately more than $8 billion. Biman Bangladesh Airlines currently operates a fleet of 19 Boeing 787s, 777s, and 737-800s, and some older DeHavilland turboprops.
The wholesale fleet expansion is in line with the strategies of other airlines in the current cycle, for example in India, South Korea, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates.
The Bangladeshi national airline aims to build toward a fleet of 47 aircraft by the mid-2030s, to expand its long-haul service to Europe and North America, and modernize its current service to the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.
"As the national flag carrier, we remain committed to developing Biman's network and capabilities in a manner that responds to the connectivity needs of the people of Bangladesh, our expatriate community, business, and tourism,” stated Rumee A Hossain, chairman.
Biman has placed two contracts with Boeing this year. In April it ordered eight 787-10s, two 787-9s, and four 737-8 MAX jets. At the end of September, it ordered five 787-10s and six 737-8 MAX jets for a total of 15 widebody 787 Dreamliners and 10 737 MAX-8 narrow-body aircraft with an unofficial total value of $6.4 billion.
This week Biman ordered 10 aircraft from Airbus - four widebody A350-900s and six narrow-body A321neos - with an unofficial value over $2 billion.
Both Airbus and Boeing have projected expansive growth in commercial aircraft demand from Asia, up to 45% of all new global aircraft deliveries through the next 20 years, largely in China and India but in other nations too. Urban expansion into hundreds of growing small-to-midsize cities across Asia are driving demand for single-aisle aircraft, and tourism and business demand are prompting airlines to increase intercontinental services. Boeing's outlook projects that the combined fleet of airlines serving the Asia-Pacific region will more than double over the next 20 years.