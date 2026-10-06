Anduril’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Brownfield Plan to Boost Sub Program

Emerging defense giant Anduril Industries plans to build a new plant in Baltimore to manufacture components and large assemblies for the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines under a contract worth up to $2.9 billion.

The new plant - a brownfield development on the former Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point Works and Shipyard - represents a $3.7-billion investment by Anduril, and will be the second manifestation of the company’s vision of highly automated, high-volume defense manufacturing. Anduril’s Arsenal-2 will have about 2 million square feet of manufacturing space, and about 3,100 full-time workers when its starts production in 2030.

Anduril’s currently produces AI-powered drones, autonomous underwater vehicles, and surveillance systems. The Arsenal-1 operation near Columbus, Ohio, started manufacturing combat drones earlier this year and is building toward full production.

It’s manufacturing concept is based on high-volume, vertically integrated operations manufacturing high-tech defense systems, working with software-driven design and modular products, all with the goal of easily and rapidly scaling up the output.

For the Navy, at Arsenal-2 Anduril will be producing torpedo tubes and other complex parts for the Virginia-class subs, eventually adding larger products, including hull sections.

The Virginia-class subs are fast-attack, missile-armed vessels designed for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence gathering operations. The program has been underway for over two decades, and the U.S. Navy anticipates they will replace the Los Angeles-class subs over the coming decades.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding are the primary contractors for the Virginia-class program, but they are capacity-constrained to scale up to fulfill the Navy’s fleet-expansion goals. Anduril’s Arsenal-2 is projected as a way to augment the supply chain and allow the primary shipbuilders to optimize their final assembly and outfitting of the submarines.