Lockheed Sends $14.7B to Boeing for Missile Seekers

Lockheed Martin assigned a seven-year contract worth up $14.7 billion to Boeing Defense, for the latter to scale production and deliver PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement seekers. The PAC-3 MSE is a modified version of the U.S. Army's Patriot air and missile defense system, manufactured by Lockheed.

PAC-3 MSEs are high-velocity interceptor missiles used to destroy tactical hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft. They use "hit-to-kill" kinetic energy rather than an explosive warhead, colliding with targets at speeds exceeding Mach 5.

In July the Pentagon appointed Lockheed to supply PAC-3 MSE interceptors in a seven-year deal projected to be worth $58.6 billion.

The seekers that Boeing will supply are high-power, highly accuracy devices operating in the microwave frequency that guide the missile to its target, helping it to identify, track, and engage threats ranging from aircraft to hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles.

Last month Lockheed announced it had made the first delivery of “mission-critical components” produced by GM Defense for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor missile less than a month after a contract between the two companies was signed.

The PAC-3 MSE program expansion is among several underway as the Pentagon works to accelerate and increase production across multiple missile programs and manufacturing suppliers. According to Boeing, the Lockheed contract will allow it to triple product of PAC-3 MSE seeker devices, in line with a seven-year framework agreement it reached with the Pentagon last spring. It has already began ramping production ramp-up and hiring in Huntsville, Ala., to support the work stemming from the contract.

"Early investment and a relentless focus on quality and execution have positioned us to now deliver seekers at unprecedented levels in the near-term, and we're committed to building on that momentum," stated Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.