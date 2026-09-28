Global Steel Tonnage Flat, Again

Though India’s steelmakers are producing at less than 20% of the volume of China’s industry, it is moving in the opposite direction. Indian steel production during August rose to 14.8 million metric tons, up 2.7% from July and 1.9% from August 2025. For the year to-date, the industry’s output is 115.9 million metric tons, up 6.0% from January-August 2025.

U.S. steelmakers’ August production totaled 7.3 million metric tons (8.053 million short tons), -1.4% less than July but 4.4% more than in August 2025. Through eight months of production this year, U.S. producers’ output total is 57.5 million metric tons (63.4 million short tons), or 5.5% more than last year’s figure.

In Japan, August steel production totaled 6.7 million metric tons, -3.0 % less than in July but even (+0.4%) with August 2025. The YTD production total is 54.0 million metric tons, which is just -0.2% less than during January-August 2025.

Russia’s steelmakers are estimated to have produced 5.5 million metric tons during August, -3.6% less than in July but down just -0.3% from August 2025. The year-to-date output for Russia is estimated at 43.8 million metric tons, -5.1% less than the eight-month total for 2025.

The South Korean industry produced 5.4 million metric tons for August, 1.9% more than in July and 2.6% more than in August 2025. The YTD total is 42.8 million metric tons, 2.8% above the January-August 2025 result.

The 27-nation European Union produced 8.9 million metric tons during August, -10.8% less than in July and -1.0% less than in August 2025. The eight-month output across the EU is 84.5 million metric tons, which is just -0.3% less than last year’s comparable result

Within that EU total, Germany’s 2.6 million metric tons is -7.7% less than in July but 3.0% more than in August 2025. The eight-month YTD result for German steel output is 23.9 million metric tons, 6.3% more than during January-August 2025.

World Steel Assn. compiles tonnage totals for carbon steel output from basic-oxygen or electric arc furnaces and cast into semi-finished forms like billets for bar and rod products; slabs for flat products; or blooms, for beam and pipe products. Specialty and stainless steel volumes are not included.