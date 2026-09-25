Report Sites New Honda Plant in Ohio

Honda Motor Co. plans to build a new hybrid vehicle assembly plant in Ohio, according to reports in Japan but not confirmed by the automaker. A U.S.-based representative for Honda reiterated that "No decisions have been made at ⁠this stage regarding a new plant in the U.S."

The reported Ohio project would have a budget of $1.9 to $2.53 billion, and target a start-up date in 2030, the original report noted.

Recently Honda made it known that a reaffirmation of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement on free trade would be a significant factor in determining its capital investment plans.

Hybrid vehicles are taking a prominent role in Honda’s future plans, as it shifts away from battery-electric vehicles. The automaker is actively developing a new generation of hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) powertrain and vehicle platform, which will be available in new models from 2027 forward.

Earlier this year Honda issued a new “roadmap” for its automotive portfolio, committing to reallocating development and manufacturing resources toward hybrid vehicles due to strong near-term demand. It said it plans to launch 15 hybrid models globally by FY2030, with North America as the primary market.

Currently Honda offers hybrid versions of its Accord, Civic, CR-V, and Prelude models. And a new hybrid system is expected to be introduced in 2027.

In that same statement, Honda explained it will reallocate all excess capacity at its two Ohio assembly to production of gasoline and hybrid vehicles, while make all of its North American assembly plants capable of producing hybrid models.

Honda Motor has seven vehicle assembly plants in North America, two in Ohio, and others in Alabama, Indiana, two in Ontario, and one in Mexico. It also has numerous plants manufacturing engines and engine components, powertrains, and transmissions.