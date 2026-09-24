Another High-Volume 737 MAX Order

Boeing has finalized a significant order for 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Turkish Airlines, concluding a negotiation that began last year. According to published reports, the carrier had threatened to cancel the negotiation over the cost of the LEAP-1B turbofan engines that power the 737 MAX series, as well as the maintenance program for those engines.

The new order marks continuing progress for the 737 MAX series, which has drawn over 250 bookings in 2026, and more than 4,800 since its introduction in 2011. And Boeing still has a backlog for almost 4,800 jets of its best-selling series.

Turkish Airlines operates both Boeing and Airbus jets in its fleet, including more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 Next-Generation and 777 Freighter aircraft. Last year Turkish Airlines ordered 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Neither the airline nor Boeing announced the value of the new order, which includes options for up to 50 more aircraft and rights to substitute the larger 737 MAX 10 version of the narrow-body jet series. The 737 MAX 8 has a list value of approximately $121.6 million, though airlines routinely gain discounts of up to 50% of that cost. This would place the value of the package (apart from options or substitutions, and not including the cost of the engines) at $5.5 to $6.5 billion.

"This agreement marks another significant step in the continued expansion of our fleet,” according to Prof Murat Şeker, Turkish Airlines chairman. “The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations, supporting the extensive network we serve from our hub in Istanbul."