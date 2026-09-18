Pentagon, Lockheed Mounting New Missile Program

Lockheed Martin has worked another framework agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Defense, to increase missile production. It’s the third such agreement on missile production that Lockheed has struck with the Pentagon this year, and presages the launch for the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) program, an advanced (and still somewhat secret) “air dominance missile,” developed to increase range and effectiveness versus the current class of air-to-air weapons.

The value and timeframe defined by the framework have not been announced, but it’s described as a precursor to a multi-year procurement contract. It confirms the Pentagon’s acceptance of the missile technology and its intention to support Lockheed as it invests in manufacturing capacity for the JATM. Any final purchase agreement would depend on Congressional authorization, as Lockheed made clear in its announcement.

"JATM is one of our nation's most important air dominance capabilities, but because of the classified nature of the program, ‌it's ⁠also a story we haven't been able to tell," stated Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "We're proud to finally talk about the extraordinary work behind this missile and how we're ⁠working with the U.S. government to rapidly scale production."

The JATM is an air-to-air missile meant to serve as the successor to the current AIM-120 AMRAAM, and designed “to overmatch” threats from potential opponents’ missiles, for example China’s PL-15 and PL-17 missiles.

The new missile also will be available for sale to allied defense programs, and last month was approved for purchase by Australia, to arm the Royal Australian Air Force with a new air-to-air missile option.

The JATM will be compatible with several U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy fighter jet platforms, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

During 2026 Lockheed has landed long-term, multi-billion-dollar acquisition deals for THAAD interceptor missiles and Patriot interceptor missiles. Similar long-term deals have been awarded to Raytheon Corp. and other contractors – and all of these follow the implementation of the Pentagon’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, an initiative announced last fall to shift the Department from process-driven procurement to an accelerated model ("wartime footing") that prioritizes rapid delivery and production capacity.

U.S. defense strategists are highly focused on replenishing missile stockpiles and simultaneously expanding ballistic technologies, to counter emerging capabilities among strategic adversaries.