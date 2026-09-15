US Machine Tool Orders Still Rising

U.S. machine shops and other manufacturers’ demand for machine tools remained historically strong during July 2026, and though the $605.8 million worth of new orders recorded for the month is a drop of -8.0% from June, it is 55.2% higher than the new-order total for July 2025. According to AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology, which tracks machine tool orders in its monthly U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report, the July result represents only the second time in the 28-year history of the USMTO series “that orders have exceeded half a billion dollars for five consecutive months.”

Through seven months of activity, 2026 manufacturing technology orders total $4.03 billion, 37.1% higher than January-July 2025.

AMT also noted another continuing trend in the USMTO series: the rising value of individual machines. The YTD results show that the value of orders grew by more than 33.0%, but the number of units ordered through July is only 13.0% versus the same January-July period from last year.

“Although the market for metal cutting machinery has experienced modest inflationary pressures over the last two years, the difference between the growth rates of order value and unit volumes is largely attributable to sustained growth in demand for additional automation,” according to AMT’s summary of the new data.