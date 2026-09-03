GE Draws $2.87 Billion for USN Engine Supplies

General Electric Co. has drawn a $2.87-billion U.S. Navy assignment to provide logistical support for a total of 17 components for F414 engines. It’s a five-year contract with no options, and is expected to be completed by August 2031.

The F414 is a low-bypass, afterburning turbofan engine selected by eight nations as the propulsion option for supersonic fighter jets. It’s been in production since 1993, with more than 1,600 engines delivered to date.

The U.S. Navy contract specifies that GE will be providing support for engines installed in the Boeing F/A-18 E/F/G fighter jets. Those are supersonic twin-engine fighter jets in use by the USN and the Royal Australian Air Force and Kuwait Air Force.

Boeing discontinued F/A-18 production in 2023, the aircraft remains in service and is the target of ongoing (Block III) technical updates.

The F414 engine has a modular architecture consisting of six primary structural and functional modules, to simplify maintenance and replacement. These are: a low-pressure (fan) module, high-pressure module, combustor module, high-pressure turbine module, low-pressure turbine module, and afterburner module.

The Navy contract does not identify the specific components to be provided for the F/A-18 engines.

GE’s support services will be assigned to operations in Lynn, Mass., and Jacksonville, Fla.