Bombardier Buys MHI Aircraft Structures Plant

Private and corporate aircraft builder Bombardier Inc. has an agreement to buy an aerostructures plant in Mississauga, Ont., from MHI Canada Aerospace, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, holding. The terms of the private transaction have not been announced, and the sale is expected to close later this year.

Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. manufactured 157 business jets during 2025, 7.5% more than the previous year

The purchase “strengthens our manufacturing footprint, reinforces our supply chain and enhances our ability to meet sustained demand for our aircraft portfolio,” according to Bombardier’s Sandra Hodgkinson, senior vice president, Strategy and M&A.

MHI will provide transitional support for an interim period following closing, to assist in the transfer and ensure continuity for MHICA’s employees and the Mississauga operation.

The 270,000-sq.-foot plant manufactures wing assemblies, center fuselage sections, and flight control installations for Bombardier’s Global 5500/6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft; and the adjacent, 70,000-sq.-foot logistics center handles spare-parts support for legacy and current variants of Bombardier aircraft, including the Challenger 300/350/3500 and various Global Express series jets.

Challenger series aircraft are midsize and super-midsize business jets; and the Global series are larger, long-range jets aimed at the intercontinental travel market.

David Murray, who is EVP- Manufacturing, Supply Chain Execution and Bombardier Operational Excellence (BOE) System, stated the sale agreement “represents a key step in Bombardier's long-term growth strategy, strengthening critical capabilities, enhancing operational resilience and supporting the company's flexibility to meet growing customer demand.

“With this acquisition, we are deepening our core manufacturing expertise as well as our commitment to proactively develop the local workforce through multiple streams in component manufacturing and whole aircraft assembly,” he added.

Bombardier and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have a past, notably the sale of Bombardier’s former Canadair Regional Jet program to MHI in 2020, for $550 million. That sale resulted in Bombardier ending the commercial aviation manufacturing sector.