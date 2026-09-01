U.S. Reshoring Trend Still Rising

U.S. manufacturing OEMs continue to reshore production programs and product and material sourcing, according the results of a new survey conducted by the Reshoring Initiative and Regions Recruiting. The second annual USA Reshoring Survey report found significant year-over-year growth in reshoring engagement, active project quoting, and planned capital investments for domestic industrial operations.

The 2026 USA Reshoring Survey report engaged 249 manufacturers, including 118 original equipment manufacturers and 131 contract manufacturers. It is available for download.

“Reshoring” describes the business strategy of transferring manufacturing operations to the U.S. from foreign locations. Reshoring Initiative is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to promote the return of manufacturing jobs to the United States from offshore operations.

U.S. tariffs on imports of finished goods have been cited by General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, Stellantis, and Honda, among the automaking OEMs, and by GE Appliances among other OEMs of major consumer products.

According to Reshoring Initiative, domestic manufacturing stakeholders continue to stress the importance of applying Total Cost of Ownership metrics to evaluate domestic versus offshore sourcing models. It added that TCO modeling adoption increased among OEMs from 30% in 2025 to 40% in 2026.

The survey results indicate that the momentum in reshoring activity continued in the past year despite structural challenges that continue to obstruct the overall trend. Among those factors is workforce constraints, as 66% of survey respondents rated “hiring of skilled technicians” (e.g., machinists, welders, electrical technicians”) as very difficult or at crisis levels. The survey shows increasing evidence of manufacturers partnering with trade and vocational schools (61%), implementing internal upskilling (58%), and collaborating with community colleges (51%) to address the skills shortage.

"Manufacturers can adjust to known costs and opportunities. What is much harder to manage is a moving target," according to Reshoring Initiative founder and president Harry Moser. "The survey shows that reshoring interest and investment are there, but companies need greater predictability to commit capital and develop supply chains for the long term."

A significant factor developing as catalyst for supply-chain restructuring is geopolitical risk. Among contract manufacturers, 53% cited geopolitical risk as a primary driver for customers reshoring to domestic suppliers, up from 24% in 2025. Also, 60% of respondents noted that customers sourcing products or materials from China or Taiwan are actively discussing de-risking strategies.

USA Reshoring Survey results

Some of the topical and numerical highlights of the current report are: