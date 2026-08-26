USAF Assigns $131-Billion F-15 Program to Boeing

Boeing Defense has drawn a new U.S. Air Force contract with a potential value of $131.2 billion for the F-15 Eagle Crest project, a purchasing framework for the multirole fighter aircraft program. Over 11 years, through 2037, Eagle Crest will fund new aircraft production and coordinate F-15 fleet modernization - including updating hardware and software, and integrating advanced flight control and weapons systems.

The Pentagon’s announcement noted that the award to Boeing is structured as an “indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity” contract. FY 2026 research, development, test, and evaluation funds totaling $343,740 are obligated now.

Developed by McDonnell Douglas and now manufactured by Boeing, the F-15 is a twin-engine, tactical fighter jet that the USAF deploys “to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.” It’s also assigned for long-range strike and homeland defense missions.

The current, fourth-generation model is the F-15EX Eagle II is the fourth generation multirole fighter designed and manufactured by Boeing for air superiority, long-range strike, and homeland defense.

In addition to the USAF and U.S. Air National Guard, the Eagle Crest framework will cover the Pentagon’s Foreign Military Sales customers in Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Poland.