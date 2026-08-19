US Navy Orders More Hovercrafts

Textron Systems will build two more LCAC-100 landing craft for the U.S. Navy under a $231.5-million modification to a previous contract.

The Ship-to-Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC 100) is a hovercraft vessel used for rapid deployments, logistical support, and vehicle transfer, updating an earlier landing craft vessel. It’s powered by four Rolls-Royce MT7 marine gas turbofan engines, each engine capable of delivering 6,000 HP, with top speeds of 58 mph (50 kn; 93 km/h.) According to Rolls, the MT7 gas turbine provides high-power density, fuel efficiency, and performance retention – which equates to flexibility for the hovercraft designers and builders in regard to propulsion system layout.

The U.S. Navy plans to buy a total of 73 LCAC-100s, 72 for service and one test and training vehicle. The plan is to purchase four landing craft annually from 2027 through 2031, with production to be complete by 2036. Currently, 18 vessels have been completed and delivered to the Navy.

Textron will build the landing craft in New Orleans, La., and various other locations in the U.S. and U.K.