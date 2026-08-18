USAF Green Lights New Missile Propulsion System

The U.S. Air Force has ordered a new alternative engine to power its Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), according to GE Aerospace and its partner in the development program. The value and other terms of the USAF “Engineering, Manufacturing and Development” award to GE and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were not announced.

The GEK800 turbofan engine they are developing - designated the F143-ZZ-100 by the Pentagon - is an 800-pound-thrust engine intended as a second propulsion source for the long-range JASSM, to strike heavily defended targets. It also may be adopted for collaborative combat aircraft and other uncrewed systems, according to GE’s announcement.

Through their own resources and support and funding from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Kratos and GE Aerospace have been collaborating since 2023 to complete a Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) phase for the GEK800/F143-ZZ - including testing of the engine. They have completed more than 50 successful ground tests, and last year completed altitude testing.

“The F143 designation and EMD award are a testament to the strong performance and capability of the GEK800 engine and the strength of our partnership with Kratos. This reflects years of disciplined engineering to deliver propulsion systems that meet the evolving, mission-critical requirements of our military customers,” stated GE Aerospace Defense & Systems president and Amy Gowder.

The JASSM is an air-launched cruise missile designed by Lockheed Martin to let aircraft attack important ground targets without flying close to enemy air defenses.

Kratos is a developer of military hardware, software, propulsion systems, and unmanned platforms, one of various companies that seeks to field products or capabilities faster and/or at lower cost than major military contractors.