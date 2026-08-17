Boeing Picked for Army Helicopter Updates

Boeing has drawn $636 million in a three-year U.S. Army award for complex component repair, system component support ,and consumable items supply for AH-64 Apache helicopters. The award, which is a modification to a 2024 contract, also covers: test equipment support; supply/retrograde transmission infrastructure management; a comprehensive obsolescence management program; and supply chain management for the Apache airframes.

“The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,128,815,031,” according to the Pentagon announcement.

The AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine, four-blade attack helicopter with a two-man cockpit, built for ground attack, armed reconnaissance, and day or night target destruction.

Boeing has manufactured the Apache since it acquired McDonnell Douglas in 1997. Its Apache program operations are centered in Mesa, Ariz., where it assembles helicopters and also produces advanced composite aerostructures.

The new award is scheduled to run through April 2029.

More than 2,700 Apache helicopters have been produced since the program launch in 1975, and more than 800 are in service now with the U.S. Army. Other allied defense forces have an estimated total of 500 in service.