FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX-7

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an amended type certificate for Boeing’s 737 MAX-7 aircraft, a decision that the aircraft manufacturer has been working toward for several years. The ruling clears the MAX-7 for commercial service.

Certification for the new 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants has been anticipated for several years, delayed most recently by the FAA’s multi-month, onsite supervision of Boeing’s manufacturing processes following a January 2024 in-flight structural failure aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.

"This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane's design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team," stated Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stephanie Pope.

Boeing further expects FAA certification for the 737 MAX-10 in the coming weeks. European Air Safety Authority is reportedly on track to grant certification on a similar timeline.

The 737 MAX-7 is the smallest of four variants of the Boeing’s best-selling series, with room for 138-153 passengers in its typical configuration, and a range of 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 km / 4,430 miles.)

Boeing explained that regulatory approval is the result of “a multi-year certification effort” involving comprehensive testing and analysis that the 737 MAX-7 meets all commercial aviation regulations. Since 2018, the testing program included over 1,000 hours of flight and ground testing, extended system safety analysis and “human factors reviews”; and an updated engine anti-ice system to resolve a problem discovered during flight testing.

Southwest Airlines is the largest customer for the new aircraft, with unfilled orders in place for 258 MAX-7 jets. The budget airline is also the launch customer for the MAX-7, and Boeing’s announcement noted that it is preparing the first jets for delivery.

"Our team of dedicated engineers and test experts worked through challenges, an extended pandemic, and the transition to new certification processes," according to Pope. "Through it all, our team stayed focused on completing all requirements and delivering a safe and more capable airplane to our customers."