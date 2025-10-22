GM Pulls Plug on E-Delivery Van Line

General Motors is discontinuing its BrightDrop line of electric commercial delivery vehicles, a business line that has been on pause since May of this year due to weak demand. The decision puts into question the future of the Canadian Automotive Manufacturing Inc. plant in Ingersoll, Ont., where the BrightDrop vans had been the only product.

The idling earlier this year affected about 2,000 workers, according to Unifor, the labor union that represents GM Canada workers. The plant had been scheduled to restart this month with a single production shift.

In addition to the weak demand, GM cited “changing regulatory environment” – a reference to the 25% tariffs on imported vehicles – “and the elimination of tax credits in the United States” making the prospects for the business even more doubtful.

The automaker also noted that the decision to shut it down is part of “broader adjustments the company is making to North America EV capacity.”

BrightDrop was launched as a separate GM business in 2021, to produce electric delivery vans and pallet carts. It gained some momentum from the federal income tax credits made available by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The BrightDrop EV600 is an electric light commercial vehicle for delivering goods and services, powered by GM’s Ultium battery system, and having an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge.

Among the major buyers of the e-vans have been Federal Express, Walmart, Verizon, and DHL Express.

Three years ago the former Chevy Equinox assembly plant in Ontario was retooled to produce the e-vans. Production of BrightDrop vans began there in late 2022, but GM folded the product line into the Chevrolet organization in 2024.

The tax credits expired September 30, 2025, which may have been the reason for EV sales setting a record in Q3 but as there is no prospect of renewing those credits the shift is also seen as a cause of a projected decline in electric vehicle sales in the proximate future. In its Q3 report GM confirmed it is reevaluating its EV manufacturing footprint.

“The decision to end production of the BrightDrop electric delivery van is driven by market demand and in no way reflects the commitment and skill of our workforce at CAMI,” stated GM Canada president and managing director Kristian Aquilina. “This continues to be an uncertain time for our workforce at CAMI, and we are committed to working closely with our employees, Unifor and the Canadian and Ontario governments as we evaluate next steps for the future of CAMI.”