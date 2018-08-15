Menu
New Order for Lockheed Mobile Artillery System

$218-million US Army contract for truck-mounted rocket/missile launcher

Lockheed Martin has drawn a $218-million award from the U.S. Army to produced High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers, plus associated hardware, to be provided to an unnamed foreign customer. This will represent the fourth international customer for the HIMARS package, which is lightweight launch system transportable for rapid deployment via C-130 and larger aircraft.

Lockheed further noted that the contract calls for it to deliver 18 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by December 2020.

The HIMARS packages will be produced at Lockheed Martin's Camden, Ark., Precision Fires Center of Excellence.

The HIMARS package includes a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specially armored cab provides additional protection to three crew members operating the system.

HIMARS carries six GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) rockets or one Tactical Missile System (TACMS) missile, and is designed to launch the entire family of MLRS munitions.

