GM Burton Mich. parts center Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors
A worker at GM’s new ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center, Burton, Mich. The 1.1 million-sq.ft. plant triples the size of the one it replaces, allowing more capacity for greater efficiency and throughput for up to 120 million service parts per year.
News

GM Opens $65-Million Parts Processing Center

New operation in Flint, Mich., will package, distribute parts service and aftermarket parts for all GM vehicles

General Motors Co. opened a new, ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center in the Burton, Michigan, near Flint, where it will employ more than 800 hourly and salaried employees. The new plant packages and distributes service and aftermarket parts for every Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicle sold in the U.S., according to GM, as well as parts for hundreds of vehicles produced by other OEMs.

GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Original Equipment are original-equipment maintenance, repair, powertrain, and collision components designed, engineered, tested, and backed by General Motors.

ACDelco also offers alternatives to OE parts manufactured for all GM vehicles, and for most makes and models.

The new plant will average 100 inbound deliveries and 55 outbound deliveries every day via its 84 shipping and receiving docks.

“This new facility in Burton will help us continue to deliver the industry’s best possible sales, service and ownership experience,” stated Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, the Americas. “Strategic investments in our core business, and the strong U.S. economy, are creating opportunities for GM and its employees all over the country, and especially here in Michigan.”

The 1.1 million-square-foot plant, is three times larger than the one it is replacing, with increased capacity that will allow for greater efficiency and output, as employees unitize and package as many as 120 million service parts a year.

