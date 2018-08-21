Menu
GEnx close-up fan GE Aviation
The GEnx is a high-bypass turbofan engine with “twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor” that, according to the developer, “dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today's regulatory limits, and enhances durability.”
News

GE Engines Tapped for Indian Carrier’s 787 Expansion

Vistara plans to institute medium/long-range service with the addition of Boeing wide-bodies by 2020

GE Aviation has $340-million contract to supply GEnx-1B engines to Vistara, the Indian airline that recently booked an order for up to 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The engines would be delivered during 2020-21, as the airline begins to institute its new wide-body service for medium- and long-distance international routes.

The GEnx-1B is part of the GEnx series of dual rotor, axial flow, high-bypass turbofan engine that GE Aviation supplies to Boeing for its wide-body aircraft, mainly the twin-engine 787 but also the quad-engine 747-8. According to the engine developer, it “the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported Vistara aircraft order last month, during the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. Vistara is a joint venture of Singapore Airlines and Tata Group that commenced operations in 2015. It has 21 narrow-body aircraft in service now, serving 22 domestic destinations in India. In addition to the Boeing order — a $2.8 billion contract for six 787-9 Dreamliners, plus options for four more of the same model — Vistara plans to add another 42 narrow-body jets as it expands and modernizes its fleet.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Boeing Defense MQ-25 UAV
Boeing Completes Synchronized UAV Flight Tests
Aug 20, 2018
USAF SBIRS concept illustration
Lockheed Draws $2.9B USAF Contract for Missile Defense
Aug 18, 2018
Millennium Space ALTAIR Pathfinder satellite
Boeing Buys Small-Satellite Developer
Aug 16, 2018
Hybrid diesel engine/lithium-ion-battery system
Rolls-Royce Introduces LIB Hybrid Power for Ships
Aug 15, 2018