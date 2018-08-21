GE Engines Tapped for Indian Carrier’s 787 Expansion

GE Aviation has $340-million contract to supply GEnx-1B engines to Vistara, the Indian airline that recently booked an order for up to 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The engines would be delivered during 2020-21, as the airline begins to institute its new wide-body service for medium- and long-distance international routes.

The GEnx-1B is part of the GEnx series of dual rotor, axial flow, high-bypass turbofan engine that GE Aviation supplies to Boeing for its wide-body aircraft, mainly the twin-engine 787 but also the quad-engine 747-8. According to the engine developer, it “the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported Vistara aircraft order last month, during the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. Vistara is a joint venture of Singapore Airlines and Tata Group that commenced operations in 2015. It has 21 narrow-body aircraft in service now, serving 22 domestic destinations in India. In addition to the Boeing order — a $2.8 billion contract for six 787-9 Dreamliners, plus options for four more of the same model — Vistara plans to add another 42 narrow-body jets as it expands and modernizes its fleet.