GE to Build 60 More Locomotives for CN

Chicago-based GE Transportation has a new contract to supply 60 diesel locomotives to CN, the Canadian National Railway Co., an order that extends the contract for 200 locomotives that CN placed last December.

Neither GE nor CN has indicated the value of the order. The locomotives will be produced by GE Manufacturing Solutions in Fort Worth, Tex.

“With strong demand across our business, we continue to invest for the long haul with these locomotives that further expand the reliability and size of our fleet,” stated J.J. Ruest, CN president and CEO of CN.

GE noted that North American rail volume is up roughly 3.5% year over year, citing Association of American Railroads data. “With expanded infrastructure and new equipment, we are giving our industry-leading transportation team the tools they need to provide higher levels of service with greater operating efficiency,” Ruest added.

The new order includes GE’s Tier 4 Evolution™ Series locomotives equipped with a package of its own Train Performance suite for power and process control and optimization.

The new purchase also includes a multi-year service agreement that supports CN’s long-term operational needs, the OEM reported.

“Our Tier 4 technology will further increase CN’s productivity and reliability and help them grow in the resurging North American segment,” according to GE Transportation president and CEO Rafael Santana.