Embraer Adding New Long-Range Business Jets

Brazilian aircraft OEM Embraer SA introduced two new models for its line corporate jets, the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, which will be commercially available in 2019. The business jet market is observed to be significant to the future of the Embraer organization, because it is not included in Boeing Co.’s proposed acquisition of the Embraer commercial aircraft unit.

Boeing maintains its own Boeing Business Jets unit for business and private, charter, and corporate customers, including the BBJ MAX family and high-performance versions of the 787 Dreamliner, 777, and 747-8.

Embraer’s Praetor 600 is expected to be certified and enter service in 2Q 2019, and the Praetor 500 in 3Q 2019.

The Praetor 500 will be a midsize business jet and Praetor 600 will be a "super-midsize" version. Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO Michael Amalfitano described the new models as “disruptive aircraft for the entrepreneur, for the pioneer, for the innovator."

The new jets will offer "unprecedented range" for their respective model categories, the OEM stated: the Praetor 600 will offer the greatest range for a super-midsize business jet, including nonstop flights between London and New York. The 600 will have an intercontinental range of 3,900 nautical miles (7,223 km); the Praetor 500 will have a continental range of 3,250 nautical miles (6,019 km.)

Also, the Praetor 500 will be the fastest midsize business aircraft, able to fly from the U.S. west coast to Europe with just one stop.

The jets will have a Rockwell Collins ProLine Fusion flight deck with vertical weather display, air-traffic-control-like situational awareness with ADSB-IN, and predictive wind-shear radar capability. The cockpits will also offer options that include the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) with a head-up display (HUD) and an enhanced video system (EVS), an inertial reference system (IRS) and a synthetic vision guidance system (SVGS).

The aircraft cabin will have an upper tech panel to display flight information, and cabin management features available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity high-speed connectivity for all aboard is supplied by Viasat’s 16-Mbps Ka-band and IPTV.

“The Praetors are aircraft certainly in keeping with their name, leading the way in redefining the characteristics of what a midsize and super-midsize aircraft deliver to the market,” Amalfitano added. “The introduction of these aircraft support our vision of fascinating our customers and providing them with superior value and the best experience in the industry."