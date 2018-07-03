$6B DoD Contract Launches V-22 for U.S. Navy

The Bell Helicopter/Boeing Defense collaboration that builds the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft has drawn a six-year, $4.2-billion contract from the U.S. Dept. of Defense for 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the U.S. Navy; 14 MV-22B aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps; one CV-22B for the U.S. Air Force; and four MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan.

“Bell Boeing is pleased to extend production of the V-22, supporting our warfighters with one of the most versatile and in-demand platforms in the U.S. arsenal,” said Chris Gehler, Bell Vice President for the V-22 Program. “This

A spokesman for Bell Helicopter stated that a multiyear production contract will provide stability for the V-22 program through at least 2024.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey is multi-mission military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. It can function as a conventional helicopter and/or as a high-speed turboprop aircraft. The basic design includes several variants, of which the CMV-22B is the version specified for the U.S. Navy.

“By combining aircraft for three services and a key U.S. ally into one, multi-year order, the U.S. Navy gets more capability for its procurement dollar,” stated Kristin Houston, vice president of the Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director of the Bell Boeing V-22 Program. “It also enables the U.S. Navy to begin advancing its carrier onboard delivery fleet with modern tiltrotor aircraft.”

The U.S. Navy will use its new CMV-22B to transport personnel and cargo from shore to aircraft carriers, eventually replacing the C-2 Greyhound, a twin-engine cargo aircraft that has been in service since for about 50 years.