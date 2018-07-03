Menu
Bell Boeing CMV-22B Boeing
The U.S. Navy will use the CMV-22B to transport personnel and cargo from shore to aircraft carriers.
News

$6B DoD Contract Launches V-22 for U.S. Navy

Six-year contract for 58 multi-function, tiltrotor aircraft brings program stability, starts modernization for carrier-based cargo service fleet

The Bell Helicopter/Boeing Defense collaboration that builds the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft has drawn a six-year, $4.2-billion contract from the U.S. Dept. of Defense for 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the U.S. Navy; 14 MV-22B aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps; one CV-22B for the U.S. Air Force; and four MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan.

“Bell Boeing is pleased to extend production of the V-22, supporting our warfighters with one of the most versatile and in-demand platforms in the U.S. arsenal,” said Chris Gehler, Bell Vice President for the V-22 Program. “This

A spokesman for Bell Helicopter stated that a multiyear production contract will provide stability for the V-22 program through at least 2024.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey is multi-mission military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. It can function as a conventional helicopter and/or as a high-speed turboprop aircraft. The basic design includes several variants, of which the CMV-22B is the version specified for the U.S. Navy.

“By combining aircraft for three services and a key U.S. ally into one, multi-year order, the U.S. Navy gets more capability for its procurement dollar,” stated Kristin Houston, vice president of the Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director of the Bell Boeing V-22 Program. “It also enables the U.S. Navy to begin advancing its carrier onboard delivery fleet with modern tiltrotor aircraft.”

The U.S. Navy will use its new CMV-22B to transport personnel and cargo from shore to aircraft carriers, eventually replacing the C-2 Greyhound, a twin-engine cargo aircraft that has been in service since for about 50 years.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
F35 assembly
Lockheed Hiring to Keep Up with F-35 Production Rate
Jul 23, 2018
Boeing 737MAX, VietJet
More Billions in New Orders, Commitments for Boeing, Airbus
Jul 22, 2018
Lockheed Martin sensor engineers
Boeing, Lockheed Make Big Commitments to STEM Jobs, Training
Jul 20, 2018
Pratt & Whitney GTF engine
New Demand for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines
Jul 18, 2018