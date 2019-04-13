10-Year, $14.3B USAF Contract for Boeing

The U.S. Dept. of Defense announced $14.3-billion contract award to Boeing Defense, Space & Security for modification, modernization, engineering and testing of weapons systems for the B-1 and B-52 bombers. DoD noted the contract will cover costs for an upcoming modernization and sustainment program, "to increase lethality, enhance survivability, improve supportability, and increase responsiveness" for the heavy bombers.

The Boeing B-1 is a supersonic heavy bomber and one of three strategic bomber types used by the U.S. Air Force. The aircraft has been in service since 1986, and 66 are currently in operation.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic, strategic bomber. It has been in service since 1955, 58 in active service and 18 in reserve.

Boeing will conduct the work at its location in Oklahoma City, and complete the contract by 2029.

