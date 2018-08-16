CAM Plus Automation is Shop’s Formula for Success

Metri-Tech Engineering Inc. isn’t your typical job shop. You’ll understand at a glance that this Huntington Beach, Calif., business has a refreshingly forward-thinking approach to automation. The workspace is filled with automated production equipment, none more prominent than the wall-mounted Live Scheduler, which resembles a six-foot tall iPad. COO/CTO Hans Gratzer, Jr., the son of Metri-Tech’s two founders, developed the scheduling program to help his 38 employees