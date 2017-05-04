The First Family of Rack and Pinion Dedicated Reducers

Only a handful of manufacturers in the world are able to offer planetary reducers with extremely high precision achieving less than 1 arc-minute of backlash without mechanical preload. Out of this already-small group of manufacturers, only Redex-Andantex makes a family of high precision planetary reducers specifically designed for use with racks on linear axes and ring gears on rotary axes for machine tools and automation equipment.

A rack and pinion dedicated reducer has a pinion as the output, and is optimized to position within microns while moving large loads and providing smooth motion for in process operations (i.e. machining parts, carbon fiber placement, robot axes etc.). The parameters that the reducer design must meet in order to achieve this performance are…

