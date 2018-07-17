Webinar: The CAD Interoperability Survival Guide

Date: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Does this sound all too familiar? Spending hours working on customers designs before we can do any real value-added work. We waste time re-importing design changes from customers and still have to redo all of our modifications like adding ribs or creating tool paths. There is no way we can afford a license for all the different CAD software packages.

Well if it does, you are not alone. CAD interoperability challenges communicating with customers, suppliers and internally is a real beast and leads to significant non-value added work. In this webinar we will discuss the unavoidable reality of multi-CAD and ways to manage the mayhem without wasting so much time and actually thriving!

In this webinar we will cover:

Why multiCAD impacts productivity and profitability

How CAD Interoperability allows you to overcome the challenges and work better internally, with customers, and with the supply chain

What to look for in your CAD solution

Speaker

Jim Brown, President, Tech-Clarity

Jim Brown is the President of Tech-Clarity, an independent research and consulting firm that specializes in analyzing the business value of software technology and services. Jim has over 20 years of experience in software for the manufacturing industries. He has a broad background including roles in industry, management consulting, the software industry, and research.

Jim’s experience spans enterprise applications including PLM, ERP, quality management, service lifecycle management, manufacturing, supply chain management, and more. Jim is passionate about improving product innovation, product development, and engineering performance through digitalization and the intelligent use of software technology.

Jim is an experienced researcher, author, and public speaker and enjoys the opportunity to speak at conferences or anywhere he can engage with people with a passion to improve business performance through software technology.

