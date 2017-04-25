How the Cloud and Analytics Improve Manufacturers' Bottom Lines

As competition increases in the manufacturing sector, organizations need to be strategic about how they invest capital when deploying new technologies. The manufacturing sector is well-positioned to capitalize on new business technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and advanced analytics.

Nucleus Research, the leading source for case-based technology research, found that organizations moving to cloud ERP average 43 percent faster payback on their investment and companies deploying cloud analytics solutions achieved 2.3 times higher return on investment.

Join Nucleus Research Analyst Seth Lippincott in a discussion of how manufacturing companies are realizing benefits from deploying in the cloud and leveraging analytics, including:

Better technology management,

Simplified adoption,

Mobile functionality, and

Predictive maintenance.

