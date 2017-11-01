Webinar: The Tipping Point: Determining When to Move to Cloud ERP & Analytics

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Adoption of cloud-based systems in manufacturing has reached a tipping point, accelerating rapidly. There are good reasons why manufacturers have begun adopting cloud platforms for analytics, and increasingly for ERP back office operations as well. These involve the ability to innovate and be agile, lower costs, speed to deploy, and ability to collaborate internally and externally.

The questions are: How can you determine when your company reaches the tipping point? What are the options and implications for enterprise applications in the cloud, on-premise, or some hybrid of the two? What questions should you ask to ensure you get what you need? Join this webinar for a primer on how to make good decisions about your path forward. Specifically, you will learn:

Market trends in Cloud adoption for ERP and analytics

Why analytics in the cloud is taking the industry by storm

Compelling reasons and benefits for moving ERP & back office applications to the cloud

Possible migration and hosting paths and their implications

A comparison of on-premise, in-cloud, and hybrid costs and opportunities

Views of approaches that manufacturers are succeeding with today

Speakers

Julie Fraser, Principal and President of Iyno Advisors, Inc.

Doug Gilkey, Vice President of Sales, Manufacturing, Epicor Software

Technical details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

