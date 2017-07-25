A Change in the Program

Dear Reader,

Everyone hates ‘change’ and everyone wants improvement. And each of us faces this conundrum in some aspect of our work and lives. The best way to manage that tension is to recognize, anticipate, the direction of the changes that seem to envelope us, and work to take advantage of change when possible or to redirect the change when necessary.

Manufacturing technology — the science and industry for producing precision parts — is in constant progress, adopting new materials and production methods as necessary to fulfill design objectives and customers’ need. Its current state is infinitely more complex than the industry of a generation ago, and yet it’s also clear that we are in the midst of extraordinary developments in process control and coordination, cutting tool design, and network functionality.

American Machinist has devoted 161 years to documenting the progress of manufacturing technology, and we’re still at it. With the launch of our redesigned website — www.americanmachinist.com— we’re continuing our mission of providing manufacturing executives and machine shop managers, operators, and engineers a venue for examining, exploring, and expressing their knowledge of and insights to manufacturing technologies.

We know all our readers will appreciate the improved access to new ideas and information, and our continuing focus on the progress of manufacturing technology.

Robert E. Brooks, editor