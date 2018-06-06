Menu
Getting the Right Tools to the Right Worker, Faster

00_060618AM-HoffmanTool24.jpg
Automated dispensing gives round-the-clock access to tools and PPE gear, and shortages can be avoided thanks to automatic reordering.

Traditional tool-storage cabinets have been replaced in some workshops by more modern dispensing systems that give workers 24-hour access to tools and personal-protective wear — and, most important, keep track of current inventories. A log-in system for workers means that equipment required for individual projects can be sorted before a drawer or issuing compartment opens.

