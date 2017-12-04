Menu
GE Aviation engine maintenance Daniel Acker / Bloomberg
A GE Aviation technician inspects damage to a composite engine case during repair operations.
GE Aviation, Praxair Start Up Jet-Engine Coatings Plant

PG Technologies joint-venture develops, applies specialized coatings for current and future engine platforms

GE Aviation announced the start of operations at its new joint-venture business that will develop and apply specialty coatings to repair and enhance performance of jet engine parts. PG Technologies in Ellisville, Miss., is a 300,000-sq.ft. operation that will employ “at least 250 people” and support major commercial aircraft engine programs developed by GE and its joint-venture subsidiary, CFM International, including the GE9X and LEAP series engines.

Last October GE Aviation formed the venture with Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. PG Technologies LLC is headquartered in Indianapolis and the Mississippi plant is one of two it will operate, the other to be located in Singapore.

The two partners have not indicated their respective ownership stakes in PG Technologies, though Praxair is the majority shareholder. GE Aviation and CFM International will hold the lesser stakes.

"PG Technologies is a direct result of the longstanding and highly successful commercial relationship we have enjoyed with GE for over 20 years,” stated Praxair chairman and CEO Steve Angel, “and we look forward to driving steady growth in the business while supporting GE Aviation's needs."

The coatings will be custom-developed for the current and future LEAP engines (which are featured on the Airbus A320neo and 737 MAX aircraft) and the GE9X (which will power Boeing 777 jets.

"The coating technology at this new facility is vital to enabling us to meet the demands of our customers, who expect industry-leading performance from GE Aviation," state Tony Aiello, GE’s vice president and general manager - Global Supply Chain.

