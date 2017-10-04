Embraer Books $914 million, 20-Jet Order from SkyWest

Brazilian jet-builder Embraer has a firm order for 20 new E175 SC aircraft from SkyWest Inc., a contract it said is worth $914 million, based on current list prices. Together with an order announced last month for 25 new aircraft, Embraer has booked orders for 45 new aircraft this year to SkyWest.

In 2015 Utah-based SkyWest Inc. ordered 19 E175s aircraft. The E175 is an 80-seat jet, part of Embraer’s EJet family. Each jet is powered by two GE Aviation CF34-8E engines, and the aircraft range is 2,244 m.

In the new order, among the 20 aircraft, SkyWest will receive 15 E175 SC (Special Configuration) aircraft, in a 70-seat configuration. The E175 SC aircraft features an E175 airframe, which can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future.

SkyWest also will receive five E175s, in a 76-seat configuration, similar to aircraft SkyWest has previously ordered.

SkyWest Airlines operates under a “capacity purchase agreement” with Delta Air Lines.

With the 20 new orders, Embraer has sold over 380 E175 jets to airlines in North America since January 2013.