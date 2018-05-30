Menu
Cleaning Up the Results of Effective Machining, at IMTS 2018

PRAB metal chip processing, fluid filtration and industrial water and wastewater treatment systems
Every shop needs an effective method for managing chips, turnings, and swarf

Every machine shop could stand a little improvement, starting with the end product. Not the finished parts, but the chips, turnings, and swarf that are left behind by the machining activity — left behind to contaminate coolant, slow down machine performance, and demand time and attention to manage and dispose. IMTS 2018 will have a full range of new and proven systems on display and in operation to show the effectiveness of technology for keeping the shop clean, the systems operating at full design potential.

