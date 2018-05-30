Cleaning Up the Results of Effective Machining, at IMTS 2018

Every machine shop could stand a little improvement, starting with the end product. Not the finished parts, but the chips, turnings, and swarf that are left behind by the machining activity — left behind to contaminate coolant, slow down machine performance, and demand time and attention to manage and dispose. IMTS 2018 will have a full range of new and proven systems on display and in operation to show the effectiveness of technology for keeping the shop clean, the systems operating at full design potential.