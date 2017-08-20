Briggs & Stratton Expanding Commercial Mower Plant

Briggs & Stratton Corporation plans to increase manufacturing capacity for its commercial turf product lines and will move production from a plant in Munnsville, N.Y. to neighboring Sherrill, N.Y., in order to gain the necessary square footage for the expanded activities. "This expansion is the result of strong sales growth of commercial products the Company has achieved over the past several years and will position it well for continued future growth," stated Harold L. Redman, Briggs & Stratton senior vice president, and president for Turf and Consumer Products.

Milwaukee-based Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and a major designer and manufacturer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job-site products.

The Munnsville, N.Y., plant currently manufactures zero-turn radius and commercial mowers under the Ferris and Snapper Pro brands, and homeowner zero-turn radius mowers under the Simplicity and Snapper brands.

In addition to the Munnsville plant, Briggs & Stratton leases warehouse space at a site in Sherrill that will be combined together into a newly leased plant at that location.

The manufacturers sated it plans for some production to begin in spring 2018, with full operations by spring of 2019.

The capital investment for the new operation was not announced, but Redman thanked state and local officials “for their support,” adding:

“This is really a testament to the great workforce in this state and region and could not have been done without their support." He noted the increase in manufacturing would add about 50 more production jobs to the current workforce.