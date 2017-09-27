Menu
Airbus A340 Flight Lab Airbus
The A340 Flight Lab is said to be the world’s first test aircraft to combine a transonic laminar wing profile with “a true internal primary structure.”
Shop Operations

Airbus Starts Testing Reduced-Friction Wings

The “Blade” laminar flow wing demonstrator may reduce wing friction by 50%, improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions by 5%.

Airbus SAS completed the first test flight for its A340 laminar-flow “BLADE” test demonstrator aircraft, a successful three-hour, 38-minute circuit from the Tarbes aerodrome in southern France to Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse Blagnac. The Blade project seeks to

“Blade” is an acronym for “Breakthrough Laminar Aircraft Demonstrator in Europe”, and the project’s goal is to reduce jets’ wing friction by 50%, which would improve the aircraft’s ecological footprint and reduce CO2 emissions by 5%.

Related: Airbus Starts Production on CFRP Wings

“Laminar flow” is a term in fluid dynamics characterizes a flow featuring high momentum diffusion and low momentum convection, in contrast to “turbulent flow.”

A primary goal of the Blade project is to be able to measure the tolerances and imperfections that can be present and still sustain laminarity. Airbus will simulate every type of imperfection in a controlled manner, so that at the end of the campaign the tolerances for building a laminar wing will be fully known.

Related: Boeing Completes Test Flight Powered by "Green Diesel"

The first flight marks the start of the Blade flight-test campaign to explore the wing’s characteristics in flight. The Airbus A340 Flight Lab is said to be the world’s first test aircraft to combine a transonic laminar wing profile with “a true internal primary structure.”

The jet is fitted with two transonic laminar outer-wings, while the cabin has a specialized flight-test-instrumentation (FTI) station.

The wings have hundreds of test points for measuring the waviness of the surface, to help engineers ascertain its influence on the laminarity (reportedly the first time Airbus has used this a testing method on an aircraft.

They also are using infrared cameras inside the pod to measure wing temperature and the acoustic generator that measures the influence of acoustics on laminarity. There also is an innovative reflectometry system, which measures overall deformation in real-time during flight.

The flight lab will perform around 150 flight hours in the coming months, according to Airbus.

The modifications to the A340-300 test-bed aircraft took place in Tarbes over 16 months, with contributions from multiple European industrial partners.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pratt amp Whitneyrsquos PurePower PW1000G engine family has a gear system separating the engine fan from the lowpressure compressor and turbine allowing each of the modules to operate at optimal speeds This allows the fan to rotate more slowly as the lowpressure compressor and turbine operate at a high speed increasing engine efficiency and delivering significantly lower fuel consumption emissions and noise The increased engine efficiency translates to fewer engine stages and parts reducing its weight and
Pratt & Whitney Expanding for “Green” Engine Production
Feb 27, 2013
The Airbus A3501000 wings measure 105X20 ft with a surface area and shape specially developed to maximize air speed and fuel efficiency
Wings Now in Production for Wide-Body A350 XWB
Sep 27, 2015
Automated CMMS
6 Ways a CMMS Can Maximize Machine Uptime
Sep 26, 2017
USS Little Rock Littoral Combat Ship
Lockheed Team Delivers New Littoral Combat Ship
Sep 25, 2017