$11B Jet Deal Anchors Boeing’s Turkish Initiative

Boeing Commercial Airplanes has an “initiative” and a “strategic framework” in place with the Republic of Turkey and its commercial aircraft industry, centering on a forthcoming order by Turkish Airlines for 40 787-9 Dreamliners. The OEM did not indicate a timeframe for executing a firm contract, but noted as usual that the order will be reflected on its official “orders and deliveries” list once it is final.

At the current list prices, an order of 40 such aircraft would be worth more than $11 billion. "Turkish Airlines is a great partner, and we value their confidence in us and the 787 Dreamliner," stated Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister.

The broader strategic framework aligns Boeing investment plans and programs with the Turkish government and airlines, aerospace service companies, and industry suppliers in areas like research, engineering, skills development. According to a corporate statement, it reflects Boeing's confidence in the long-term outlook for Turkey as a market and an aerospace industry participant.

The Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative, announced jointly by the OEM and the government, is designed to support the growth of the domestic aerospace industry in line with Turkish government targets, and strengthen Boeing's regional presence.

The “Dreamliner” is a long-range, wide-body, twin-engine aircraft with carrying capacity for 210 to 330 passengers. Boeing frequently describes the 787 as its most fuel-efficient commercial jet, with an airframe based on a large volume of composite materials helping to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% versus similar-size jets. A more advanced aerodynamic design than previous long-range jets, more-electric systems, and modern engines add to the 787’s appeal to airlines.

Recently Boeing confirmed it will raise the 787-production rate from 12 to 14 jets per month in 2019, to keep up with its extensive backlog of orders.

The 787-9 is one of two design variants of the Dreamliner (a third, the 787-10 has been proposed), with a longer fuselage than the earlier 787-8, and seats 250–290 passengers in three classes. It will have a flight range of 8,000 to 8,500 nautical miles (9,200 to 9,700 miles.) It differs from the 787-8 in that it has a higher fuel capacity and a higher maximum take-off weight, but it has the same wingspan as the 787-8.

"The 787 Dreamliner is the most technologically advanced airplane in the world," stated M. İlker Aycı, chairman of Turkish Airlines. "Our intent to purchase these Dreamliners is to meet the demand for wide-body airplanes at the third airport (now under construction to serve Istanbul), further strengthen our fleet capacity on the 100th anniversary of the Republic and to enhance passenger satisfaction."