Timken Acquisition Broadens Couplings Product Line
News

Torsion Control Products broadens the group’s couplings product line Terms undisclosed "Technically differentiated products"

Torsion Control Products Inc. manufactures engineered torsional couplings for construction, agriculture, and mining equipment.

The Timken Company is adding another manufacturing entity to its selection of bearings and mechanical power transmission products: it acquired Torsion Control Products Inc., a manufacturer of engineered torsional couplings for construction, agriculture, and mining equipment, for an undisclosed price.

Michigan-based Torsion Control Products had sales revenue approximated at $20 million in 2016, Timken noted.

The buyer explained that the acquisition fits within its strategy to grow its portfolio of bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Other recent

acquisitions have included Philadelphia Gear Corp., Lovejoy Inc., and Interlube. Timken’s mechanical product offerings include gears and gear drives, chain, belts, couplings and lubrication delivery systems.

"The acquisition of Torsion Control Products further expands our existing couplings business with technically differentiated products," stated Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and CEO.

He added: "We are excited to expand our product offering, combining Torsion Control Products' torsional couplings with our line of Lovejoy couplings to bring greater solutions to bearing and mechanical power transmission customers."

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
