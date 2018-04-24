Ryanair Orders 25 More 737 MAX Jets for $3B

Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported an order from budget airline Ryanair for 25 high-capacity 737 MAX 8 jets, an order worth $3 billion. The jets to be supplied represent “options” available to Ryanair under its initial order of 100 737 MAX, announced in 2014. Ryanair later increased the order by 10 aircraft, and so the current total to be supplied is 135 aircraft of the new 737 MAX series.

Dublin-based Ryanair has ordered more 737-800 aircraft (the predecessor to the 737 MAX 8) than any other airline; in March, Ryanair took delivery of its 500th 737-800. It is the largest Boeing operator in Europe.

The 737 MAX is the latest model of Boeing’s single-aisle aircraft series, and the fastest-selling airplane in the OEM’s history. Boeing reports it has taken nearly 4,500 orders for 737 MAX jets since it unveiled the new model in 2011, from 96 customers worldwide.

The 737 MAX 8 is one of four variants of the aircraft, Ryanair’s order is for the high-capacity 'Gamechanger' version, which seats 197 passengers in a single-class configuration with "slimline" seats. Boeing has said this design will be 20% more cost-efficient per seat than the current, 737-Next Generation version, and will be the most efficient narrow-body aircraft available when it debuts in 2Q 2019.

"We are delighted that Ryanair is deepening their commitment to the 737 MAX as they continue to grow their fleet and expand their network," stated Boeing senior vice president Ihssane Mounir. "Ryanair's follow-on order shows once again that the high capacity 737 MAX 8 is the perfect airplane for low-cost carriers. The airplane gives our airline customers more seats to serve their core markets, maximizing revenue potential at the best cost per seat in the industry."