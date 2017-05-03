Rolls Supplying Engines Worth $1.4B to China Southern

Rolls-Royce is in line to supply China Southern Airlines with 40 Trent XWB turbofan engines, to power 20 A350-900 jets the carrier ordered recently from Airbus. At the published value for those engines, Rolls stands to earn about $1.4 billion from the deal.

Airbus’ A350-XWB aircraft is a series long-range, twin-engine wide-body jets, powered by exclusively the Trent XWB. According to Rolls, the Trent XWB “is the world’s most efficient large aero engine and has been selected by more than 40 customers to date.” Over 1,600 of the have been engines ordered to date.

China Southern Airlines is the world’s fourth-largest carrier, in terms of the number of passengers it carries, and it has the largest jet fleet in Asia. It serves 193 destinations, mainly in China, though also in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and South, Central, and Southeast Asia.

The carrier expects to grow its fleet from 700 aircraft currently to 1,000 by 2020, according to recent reports. Its new order for 20 Airbus A350 jets, which is worth about $6 billion, follows an order last fall for ten Airbus A330 aircraft which are to be powered by Trent 700 engines. Also last fall, China Southern orders 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Currently, China Southern flies Boeing 787s, 777s, 747s, 757s, and 737s; and Airbus A320s, A330s, and A380s.

“We are delighted to be building on a long and successful relationship with China Southern,” according to Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, director, Customers and Services, Civil Aerospace.