Menu
RollsRoyce Trent 7000 engine at the Derby England manufacturing center prior to delivery to Airbus in Toulouse France

Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine at the Derby, England, manufacturing center, prior to delivery to Airbus in Toulouse, France.

News

Rolls-Royce Ships First Trent 7000 Engines for A330neo

Airbus expects to begin installing turbofan engines to prototype wide-body jets Fuel-efficient “new engine option” Seventh iteration of Trent series 10% better fuel consumption

Rolls-Royce plc has shipped the two Trent 7000 engines that will power the first flight of the Airbus A330neo — the wide-body aircraft being positioned as a competitor to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The commercial debut of the A330neo has been delayed, reportedly owing to delays in the engines’ availability, but earlier this month Airbus Commercial Aircraft program head Didier Evrard reported the OEM has two prototype aircraft assembled, and expects the Trent 7000 engines to be available this month.

Airbus announced the A330neo program nearly three years ago, aiming to offer a more fuel-efficient alternative to its other wide-body offerings. The A330neo (the suffix designates a “new engine option”) would be powered exclusively by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000, and achieve a 14% improvement in fuel-burn.

Other improvements to the A330 design include wider winglets and new engine pylons to enhance the jets’ aerodynamics.

There will be two design options, the A330neo 800, based on the A330-200, with a range of 500 nm (13,900 km) and room for 257 passengers; and the A330neo 900, based on the A330-300, with a range of 6,550 nm (12,130 km) and room for 287 passengers.

TAP Portugal, which ordered 14 A330neo 900 aircraft in 2015, will be the launch customer in mid 2018.

The Trent 7000 is the seventh iteration of Rolls’ Trent series of high-bypass turbofan jet engines, other versions of which are in use for the Airbus A350 and A350XWB, and Boeing 777 and 787.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Trent 7000’s 68-72,000lb thrust “delivers a step change in performance and economics,” compared to the Trent 700 engine that powers the A330. It said the new design would improve specific fuel consumption by 10%, with twice the bypass ratio and significantly reduced noise.

Rolls explained that the new Trent 7000 engines were shipped from its Derby, England, manufacturing center on June 16. After the nacelles are fitted and powerplant integration is completed at Safran in Toulouse, France, the engines will be installed on the aircraft.

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone and look forward to flight testing getting underway later this year,” Eric Schulz, Rolls-Royce, Civil Aerospace president stated.

Rolls-Royce also provides the most popular engine choice for the original A330, the Trent 700.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Airbus A330 widebody jets under assembly in Tolouse France
Airbus Cutting Production, in Transition to New Model
Oct 19, 2014
The Trent 700 is a highbypass turbofan jet engine developed and built by RollsRoyce ndash the first variant of the Trent engine series Introduced commercially in 1990 it is mainly installed in Airbus A330 aircraft and was the basis of the current series standard the Trent XWB
Airbus, Rolls-Royce Land New Order from Turkish Airlines
Mar 12, 2015
RollsRoyce has more than 1600 engines on Airbus A330 jets worldwide and nearly 90 market share for jets serving Chinarsquos commercial aviation sector
Rolls-Royce Draws $1.5-Billion Engine Contract
Aug 24, 2016
The first A330neo new engine option an A330900 is in its final assembly process at Station 40 of Airbusrsquo Toulouse France final assembly line
Airbus Starts Assembly for First A330neo
Sep 28, 2016