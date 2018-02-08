Rolls-Royce Lands $1.7B Order from Singapore Airlines

Rolls-Royce plc has secured an order worth $1.7 billion for new turbofan jet engines to power 19 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a twin-engine long-range aircraft, as well as Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare® engine-support service.

The Trent 1000 engines chosen for the current order of 787s follow an order from one year ago, and are in addition to Trent 1000 order for 50 787s that Singapore Airlines placed in 2013.

Related: Boeing, Singapore Seal $13.8-Billion Order

The airline soon will launch its first 787-10 aircraft featuring the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency, New Technology) engine.

Singapore Airlines also contracted for SelectCare™ support for Trent 700 engines that power 11 Airbus A330 aircraft.

Related: GE Aviation Plans Singapore Jet Engine Parts Plant

“We are honored by the continued confidence of Singapore Airlines in the Trent 1000 engine and congratulate them on choosing SelectCare a new, innovative, service for their Trent 700 engines,” commented Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce director for Customers and Services, Civil Aerospace.

Rolls-Royce TotalCare and SelectCare programs are fixed-price overhaul service that Rolls provides to ensure engine health monitoring and aftermarket support to airlines.

Rolls-Royce has supplied various Trent engines to Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot for various other jet sires, including the Trent XWB, Trent 900, Trent 800, and Trent 700 engines.