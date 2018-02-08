Menu
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN Rolls-Royce plc
The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN, seen here during engine testing, is a new turbofan engine that entered into service in November 2017 for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
News

Rolls-Royce Lands $1.7B Order from Singapore Airlines

New contract covers turbofan jet engines for 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, plus engine-support services

Rolls-Royce plc has secured an order worth $1.7 billion for new turbofan jet engines to power 19 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a twin-engine long-range aircraft, as well as Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare® engine-support service.

The Trent 1000 engines chosen for the current order of 787s follow an order from one year ago, and are in addition to Trent 1000 order for 50 787s that Singapore Airlines placed in 2013.

Related: Boeing, Singapore Seal $13.8-Billion Order

The airline soon will launch its first 787-10 aircraft featuring the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency, New Technology) engine.

Singapore Airlines also contracted for SelectCare™ support for Trent 700 engines that power 11 Airbus A330 aircraft.

Related: GE Aviation Plans Singapore Jet Engine Parts Plant

“We are honored by the continued confidence of Singapore Airlines in the Trent 1000 engine and congratulate them on choosing SelectCare a new, innovative, service for their Trent 700 engines,” commented Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce director for Customers and Services, Civil Aerospace.

Rolls-Royce TotalCare and SelectCare programs are fixed-price overhaul service that Rolls provides to ensure engine health monitoring and aftermarket support to airlines.

Rolls-Royce has supplied various Trent engines to Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot for various other jet sires, including the Trent XWB, Trent 900, Trent 800, and Trent 700 engines.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Boeing 787-10 in flight
New Dreamliner Model Cleared by FAA
Jan 22, 2018
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN
Leasing Group Orders Rolls-Royce Engines Worth $450M
Jan 24, 2018
The 777X is a longdistance widebody aircraft scheduled to debut in 2020 Boeing reportedly has over 300 orders and commitments for the jets Singapore Airlines is slated to be the launch customer for the 77710X
Singapore Airlines Books Big Order for Boeing Jet, GE Engines
Feb 09, 2017
GE Aviation engine maintenance
GE Aviation, Praxair Start Up Jet-Engine Coatings Plant
Dec 04, 2017