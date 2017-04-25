Menu
A Trent 700 highbypass turbofan engine in production

A Trent 700 high-bypass turbofan engine in production.

News

Rolls-Royce Draws $300M Order for Wide-Body Engines

Indonesian low-cost carrier contracts for six new engines, plus premium service program Airbus A330s “Best” fuel burn, emissions, noise performance Expanding wide-body fleet

Rolls-Royce has a $300-million order from Indonesia’s Lion Air to supply Trent 700 engines for three new Airbus A330 aircraft. The order also includes engine-service coverage under Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare® package. Rolls also supplied Trent 700 engines for three A330s ordered previously by Lion Air.

The Trent 700 is a high-bypass turbofan engine, the first entry in Rolls-Royce’s Trent engine series.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Trent 700 offers the best fuel burn, emissions, and noise performance among comparable jet engines. It noted the Trent 700 engine has won more than 70% of new orders involving the Airbus A330 series over the past four years, with a similar percentage on track for future A330 deliveries.  More than 1,600 Trent 700s are in service or under “firm” order.

Lion Air, a low-cost carrier based in Jakarta and serving 79 destinations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, already operates three A330s, all powered by Trent 700 engines.

The A330 is a medium/long-range twin-engine wide-body aircraft, capable of carrying up to 335 passengers or 70 metric tons of cargo.

“These aircraft are an exciting addition to our wide-body fleet, allowing us to deliver new routes for our customers,” according to Edward Sirait, CEO, Lion Group. “We have already seen the economic advantages of the Trent 700 and TotalCare service with our in-service aircraft and we are very pleased to continue with this combination for our new aircraft.”

TotalCare is a premium engine service program developed to improve engine reliability, increase “time on wing,” and maximize engine service.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The new Trent 1000 TEN engine mdash styled with a ldquoPerfect TENrdquo bowling graphic on the nacelle mdash flew on RollsRoycersquos modified Boeing 747 Flying Test Bed at Tucson Ariz
'Perfect' First Test Flight for New Rolls-Royce Jet Engine
Mar 23, 2016
RollsRoyce has more than 1600 engines on Airbus A330 jets worldwide and nearly 90 market share for jets serving Chinarsquos commercial aviation sector
Rolls-Royce Draws $1.5-Billion Engine Contract
Aug 24, 2016
The first A330neo new engine option an A330900 is in its final assembly process at Station 40 of Airbusrsquo Toulouse France final assembly line
Airbus Starts Assembly for First A330neo
Sep 28, 2016
Geared turbofan engines are designed with a gear system separating the engine fan from the lowpressure compressor and turbine so that each module operates at optimal speed reducing fuel consumption emissions and engine noise
Rolls-Royce Powers Up New Engine’s Power Gearbox
Oct 25, 2016