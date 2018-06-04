Rolls Introduces New Engine for Business Jets

Rolls-Royce PLC introduced a new turbofan jet engine for the business aviation market, specifically for Bombardier Business Aircraft’s new Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. The Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 is described as the first of a series of engines for the business aviation sector, a market in which Rolls noted it has 42% share (over 3,000 jets) among all the relevant aircraft currently in service.

The Pearl 15 was developed at the Rolls-Royce’s Centre of Excellence for Business Aviation engines in Dahlewitz, Germany, and earned European Air Safety Agency certification on February 28. Currently, it is undergoing flight tests at Bombardier’s Flight Test Centre in Wichita, Kan.

Related: Bombardier Showing New Business Jet to Potential Investors

Rolls indicated it plans for the Pearl 15 to enter service at the end of 2019.

The OEM detailed that the new engine will deliver up to 15,125 lbs. of thrust thanks to an efficient engine core. Despite offering up to 9% more thrust during take-off than the Rolls-Royce predecessor BR700 engine design, the developer stated the new engine will be 2 decibels quieter and will offer a 7% improvement in specific fuel consumption (SFC).

Related: Bombardier Adopts Siemens for New Product Development

The new engine also will “deliver world-leading emissions performance, including best in class NOx emissions, despite propelling customers at speeds approaching the speed of sound (Mach 0.90),” Rolls stated.

Also, Rolls will equip the new engine with its digital Engine Health Monitoring System, including advanced vibration detection, remote engine diagnostics, and bi- directional communications, which will allow remote reconfiguration of engine-monitoring features from the ground.

“The Pearl engine is a pioneering product, bringing together the most eco- friendly and efficient technologies available today,” stated Chris Cholerton, president of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace.

“The combination of outstanding performance, economy, and reliability levels make it the perfect fit for Bombardier’s newest Global aircraft,” Cholerton added.

The Global 5500 and Global 6500 are enhanced versions of Bombardier’s Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets, with additional range and more efficient fuel-burn standards. The Global 5500 will have a range of nearly 6,560 miles (e.g., nonstop from São Paulo, Brazil, to Paris, or Moscow to Los Angeles); and the Global 6500 will have a range of about 7,595 miles (e.g., Hong Kong or Singapore to London.)