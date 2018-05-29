Menu
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 closeup Rolls-Royce
The Trent 1000 high-bypass turbofan engine is one of two engines designs offered by Boeing for its 787 Dreamliner twin-engine, wide-body aircraft.
News

Rolls Expanding Repair Program for Trent 1000 Engines

Corrosion-related failure on turbofan blades is increasing requirements for inspections, replacement; impacting service time for 787 Dreamliners

Rolls-Royce PLC is set to announce an expanded repair program for its Trent 1000 engines, problems which have forced some Boeing 787 Dreamliner operators to idle the aircraft. The engines have exhibited shorter-than expected service life due to failing turbine blades, which requires the airlines to increase the rate of inspections, which removes the jets from service.

According to reports, Rolls-Rolls will “triple” its capacity for inspecting engines and replacing corrosion-damaged turbine blades.

Related: Rolls-Royce to Redesign, Replace Turbine Blades for 787

The Trent 1000 is a high-bypass turbofan engine developed by Rolls-Royce and introduced in 2006. It is one of two engines designs offered by Boeing for its twin-engine, wide-body commercial aircraft, it was the launch engine on both the 787-8 and 787-9 variants. Among the carriers operating Dreamliner aircraft with the Trent 1000 are ANA, Air New Zealand, British Airways, Norwegian Air, Virgin Atlantic, and several others.

The problem with the intermediate-pressure turbine (IPT) blades emerged two years ago when it was reported that ANA had discovered corrosion-related fatigue cracking on blades, which led to a round of inspections and replacement that, according to Rolls’ 2017 annual report incurred $244 million in costs for repairs and compensation.

Related: 'Perfect' First Test Flight for New Rolls-Royce Jet Engine

Rolls recently acknowledged that more regular inspections will lead to higher costs in 2018.

Last month, the European Aviation Safety Administration and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reduced the regular inspection interval from 200 flights to 80 flights for 380 Trent 1000 engines. EASA indicated that maintenance had identified cracks on intermediate pressure compression (IPC) rotor seals: “This condition, if not detected and corrected, could lead to in-flight blade release, possibly resulting in reduced control of the aeroplane," according to EASA.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DanCentromet-billetWBrunout-800.jpg
Global Steel Output is Flat, But Not in China
May 28, 2018
Airbus A380 promo
Airbus Says EU Subsidy Issues are Resolved
May 24, 2018
Pratt & Whitney GTF engine assembly
Pratt & Whitney Expanding Florida Jet Engine Complex
May 23, 2018
Boeing North Charleston, S.C., complex
NLRB Sets Union Organizing Vote at Boeing
May 21, 2018