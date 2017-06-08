Menu
The A321ceo is the ldquocurrent engine optionrdquo for the short to mediumrange narrowbody aircraft powered by dual CFM56 turboshaft engines

The A321ceo is the “current engine option” for the short- to medium-range, narrow-body aircraft powered by dual CFM56 turbo-shaft engines.

News

Philippines’ Cebu Pacific Raises Order with Airbus

Seven more A321s bring total purchase to 39 single-aisle jets Est. $805 million Increasing capacity on popular routes Delaying previous order

Cebu Pacific, a Philippines-based low-cost airline, placed an order with Airbus for seven A321ceo aircraft. The OEM described this order as driven by the growing demand of Cebu Pacific’s domestic and regional network. “With the A321 Cebu Pacific will be able to respond to growing demand with the highest levels of efficiency,” according to John Leahy, Airbus chief operating officer for Customers. “Carrying more passengers further, and at lower cost, the A321 is the perfect solution to meet the requirements of airlines worldwide in the middle of the market segment.”

Airbus did not indicate the value of the new order, but listed prices for the A321 series suggest a cost of $805 million.

The A321ceo is the “current engine option” for the short- to medium-range, narrow-body aircraft powered by dual CFM56 turbo-shaft engines. It is designed to carry up to 236 passengers with a maximum range of 3,200 nautical miles or 5,900 km (or 3,700 miles.)

Airbus notes that the A320 is the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft, with more than 7,500 jets having been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide.

“We are very excited about adding the A321 to our fleet,” stated the airline’s president and CEO, Lance Gokongwei. “The aircraft will enable us to increase capacity on popular routes, while at the same time benefiting from the lowest operating costs in this size category. This will mean more low fares for more customers flying across our domestic and regional network.”

This new order follows an earlier contract from Cebu Pacific for Airbus to supply 32 A321neo jets — the “new engine option” — for which deliveries are scheduled to start next year.

In fact, Cebu Pacific has deferred the deliveries of those jets to the fourth quarter of 2018, as a consequence of production delays involving Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The A321 will undergo several more weeks of final production steps before it is delivered to JetBlue
First U.S.-Built Airbus Jet Takes Off
Mar 21, 2016
Pratt amp Whitneyrsquos PW1000G is a highbypass geared turbofan engine that is the exclusive engine option for the Bombardier C Series Itrsquos been selected by Airbus Embraer Mitsubishi and Irkut too
Engine Delays Force Bombardier to Cut Delivery Forecast
Sep 07, 2016
Pratt amp Whitneyrsquos PW1000G is designed with the engine fan separated from the lowpressure compressor and turbine so that each module operates at optimal speeds
Pratt & Whitney Cuts Forecast for 2016 Engine Deliveries
Sep 18, 2016
The Mobile Ala assembly plant was designed to manufacture the A319 A320 and A320 narrowbody aircraft
Airbus Starts Assembling First A320 in U.S.
May 08, 2017