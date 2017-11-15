Menu
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 Airbus
Frontier Airlines will be one of the recipients of new aircraft from the IndiGo Partners order. The U.S. low-cost carrier will take 100 A320neo and 34 Airbus A321neo jets, and converted its existing order for the Airbus A319neo to orders for the Airbus A320neo. Deliveries will be staged from 2021 through 2026.
OEMs Record Billions in New Orders from the Middle East

Airbus recorded its largest-ever aircraft order — 430 jets, worth $49.5 billion — and rival Boeing recorded a booking for 296 jets, plus 50 options, which it values at $50 billion

Both Airbus SAS and Boeing Commercial Airplanes have scored impressively at this week’s 2017 Dubai Airshow, in particular for their high-volume narrow-body aircraft platforms. The biennial event is a trade show and exhibition/demonstration of commercial and defense aircraft, held in the United Arab Emirates and drawing regional carriers and defense agencies.

Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding with Phoenix-based Indigo Partners for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo series jets by four airlines in its portfolio. With an estimated total value of $49.5 billion at list prices, the order be comprised of 273 A320neo and 157 A321neo aircraft.

The order is described as the largest in the history of Airbus, and new evidence of the success of its aerodynamically advanced, fuel-saving A320neo aircraft.

The airlines receiving the jets include U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, due to receive 100 A320neos and 34 A321neos; JetSMART, a Chilean carrier, in line for 56 A320neos and 14 A321neos; Volaris, a Mexican airline, which will take 46 A320neos and 34 A321neos; and Wizz Air, based in Hungary, which will receive 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos.

According to IndiGo Partners’ managing partner Bill Franke, “Our airlines know that a great aircraft coupled with a great business plan will create value for our customers. We look forward to bringing comfort and low fares to more passengers around the world as Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART and Frontier continue to expand.”

Boeing’s take-away from Dubai was impressive in its own right. For commercial aircraft, it booked orders totaling 296 jets, including 50 options, which it values at $50 billion.

The largest commercial aircraft order for Boeing this week was a commitment from flydubai for 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the largest order to-date for narrow-body aircraft from a Middle Eastern customer. This will include Boeing 737 MAX 8, MAX 9, and the MAX 10 jets. Independent sources estimate the flydubai order could be worth $12.4 billion.

At the same time, Boeing Defense, Space & Security reported new interest in its CST-100 Starliner docking simulator spacecraft, which showed in Dubai for the first time, as well as its MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor, AH-64 Apache, and the CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and the F-15 fighter jet.

“This has been a very successful show for Boeing,” according to Bernard Dunn, president - Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “Our regional customers have maintained their trust in our products and technology, and our partnerships in the Middle East region continue to grow,” said Bernard Dunn, President, Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

