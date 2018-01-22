New Dreamliner Model Cleared by FAA

Boeing Commercial Airplanes has gained the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration amended type certificate (ATC) for its 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, meaning that new variant of the wide-body aircraft is approved to enter into commercial service. A similar certificate will be necessary from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and other regulatory agencies before the new Dreamliner model makes its commercial debut.

The 787-10 is scheduled to debut later this year with Singapore Airlines. Boeing reports it has over 170 orders for the 787-10 from nine customers worldwide.

Boeing’s 787 aircraft series has been in service since 2011, but the new variant will be larger than the two current versions. Dreamliners are long-range passenger jets that Boeing calls its “most fuel-efficient commercial jet design,” with a structure that includes a large volume of composite materials to help reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% versus similar-size jets. Advanced aerodynamics, more-electric systems, and turbofan jet engines add to the 787’s appeal to airlines.

The OEM calls the 787-10 “a stretch of the 787-9 (that) retains over 95% commonality while adding seats and cargo capacity, setting a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics at 25% better fuel per seat and emissions than the airplanes it will replace.”

The 787-10 has seating for 330 passengers in a typical two-class configuration, over distances up to 6,430 nautical miles (11,910 km.)

Earning the FAA ATC follows a successful flight test program with three test aircraft, which has been underway since last March. Boeing noted that over 900 test hours its test program team conducted series of tests to confirm the jets’ handling, systems, and overall performance, in line with internal requirements and regulatory safety standards.

"We are pleased to have met the rigorous standards set forth by the FAA and are eager to bring the airplane to market for our valued customers," stated Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program.